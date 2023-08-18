Arcanum overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 27-6 win over Covington in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Covington started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Arcanum at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans kept a 20-6 intermission margin at the Buccs’ expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

