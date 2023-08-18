Glouster Trimble posted a narrow 14-12 win over Nelsonville-York in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Glouster Trimble darted in front of Nelsonville-York 14-6 to begin the final quarter.

The Buckeyes fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Tomcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Glouster Trimble squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

