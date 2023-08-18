Coal Grove eventually took victory away from Greenup County 36-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Greenup County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Coal Grove at the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets kept a 22-7 intermission margin at the Musketeers’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Coal Grove and Greenup County locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

