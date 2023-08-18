Hamler Patrick Henry sent Hicksville home scoreless in a 39-0 decision in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Hamler Patrick Henry opened with a 14-0 advantage over Hicksville through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense struck in front for a 27-0 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry breathed fire to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Hicksville squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.