Youngstown Valley Christian eventually beat Columbiana Crestview 30-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Youngstown Valley Christian opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbiana Crestview through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 16-12 margin in the closing period.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.