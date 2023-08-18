Williamsport Westfall dominated London Madison-Plains 37-12 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 6-0 advantage over London Madison-Plains through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Williamsport Westfall thundered to a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 37-12.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and London Madison-Plains squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

