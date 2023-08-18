A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Country Day handle Cincinnati Summit Country Day 30-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Cincinnati Country Day moved in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Country Day moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Nighthawks added to their advantage with a 17-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Country Day faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

