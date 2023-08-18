West Milton Milton-Union notched a win against New Paris National Trail 27-12 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Paris National Trail through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and New Paris National Trail faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

