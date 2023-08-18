Sabina East Clinton sent Chillicothe Huntington home scoreless in a 12-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Sabina East Clinton moved in front of Chillicothe Huntington 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Astros added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.