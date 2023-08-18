Bainbridge Paint Valley handled Blanchester 35-14 in an impressive showing at Bainbridge Paint Valley High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bainbridge Paint Valley a 7-0 lead over Blanchester.

The Bearcats fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bearcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-7 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Blanchester faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Blanchester High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.