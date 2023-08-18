Wellston didn’t flinch, finally repelling Oak Hill 12-9 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Wellston drew first blood by forging a 12-3 margin over Oak Hill after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Rockets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Oak Hill and Wellston faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

