Ashland Boyd County’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple South Point 46-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Ashland Boyd County darted in front of South Point 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 26-7 advantage at halftime over the Pointers.

Ashland Boyd County steamrolled to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashland Boyd County and South Point squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at South Point High School.

