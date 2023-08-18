Chillicothe Southeastern edged West Salem Northwestern 28-20 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for West Salem Northwestern, as it began with an 18-0 edge over Chillicothe Southeastern through the end of the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Panthers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-20 scoring margin.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.