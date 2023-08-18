Minford handed Ironton Rock Hill a tough 17-7 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Redmen took a 7-3 lead over the Falcons heading to the halftime locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Redmen.

Last season, Minford and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

