Proctorville Fairland topped West Portsmouth West 32-29 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game.

West Portsmouth West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Proctorville Fairland as the first quarter ended.

The Dragons kept a 20-14 halftime margin at the Senators’ expense.

Proctorville Fairland darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators enjoyed a 15-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and West Portsmouth West squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

