Archbold shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 24-14 win over Genoa Area at Genoa Area High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Genoa Area, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Archbold through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the Comets’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Comets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Streaks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Archbold and Genoa Area squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Archbold High School.

