Ravenna Southeast posted a narrow 31-23 win over Wickliffe on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Ravenna Southeast jumped in front of Wickliffe 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Ravenna Southeast steamrolled to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 23-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.