An early dose of momentum helped Perry to a 32-7 runaway past Madison at Perry High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Perry drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Madison after the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 26-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Streaks.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Perry and Madison were both scoreless.

The Blue Streaks enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Perry and Madison squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Madison High School.

