A swift early pace pushed Creston Norwayne past Brookfield Friday 56-7 at Creston Norwayne High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Creston Norwayne a 21-0 lead over Brookfield.

The Bobcats opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Creston Norwayne charged to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

