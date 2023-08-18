Cortland Lakeview dismissed Leavittsburg LaBrae by a 41-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Cortland Lakeview breathed fire in front of Leavittsburg LaBrae 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 35-7 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cortland Lakeview and Leavittsburg LaBrae were both scoreless.

The Vikings outpointed the Bulldogs 7-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

