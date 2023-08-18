Jamestown Greeneview eventually beat Dayton Northridge 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Jamestown Greeneview opened with a 14-6 advantage over Dayton Northridge through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Rams and the Polar Bears were both scoreless.

Jamestown Greeneview darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

