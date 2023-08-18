Fort Mitchell Beechwood pushed past Cincinnati McNicholas for a 31-14 win during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Fort Mitchell Beechwood a 21-14 lead over Cincinnati McNicholas.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Fort Mitchell Beechwood jumped to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

