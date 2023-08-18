West Liberty-Salem recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 48-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

West Liberty-Salem drew first blood by forging a 20-7 margin over St. Paris Graham after the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 41-7 intermission margin at the Falcons’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as St. Paris Graham inched back to a 48-15 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, St Paris Graham and West Liberty-Salem squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at St Paris Graham High School.

