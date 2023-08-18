Clarksville Clinton-Massie scored early and often in a 38-8 win over Waynesville at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Clarksville Clinton-Massie a 14-0 lead over Waynesville.

The Falcons’ offense charged in front for a 38-8 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Waynesville and Clarksville Clinton-Massie played in a 14-7 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

