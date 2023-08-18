Williamsburg recorded a big victory over Batavia 46-12 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Williamsburg a 14-0 lead over Batavia.

The Bulldogs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-12 halftime margin.

Williamsburg stormed to a 46-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Williamsburg and Batavia squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Williamsburg High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.