Chillicothe Unioto topped McArthur Vinton County 21-20 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 21-20 lead over McArthur Vinton County.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and McArthur Vinton County squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

