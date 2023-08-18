Byesville Meadowbrook eventually took victory away from Zanesville Maysville 20-17 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Byesville Meadowbrook darted in front of Zanesville Maysville 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 17-12 at halftime over the Colts.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Colts were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

