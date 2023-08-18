Dayton Chaminade-Julienne sent Columbus Eastmoor home scoreless in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Eastmoor and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne played in a 20-14 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

