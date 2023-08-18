Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-14 win over Elyria Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Elyria Catholic fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a small 28-14 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Findlay Liberty-Benton charged to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.