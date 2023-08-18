Canfield collected a solid win over Beloit West Branch in a 38-19 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Canfield darted in front of Beloit West Branch 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals’ offense moved in front for a 17-6 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-13 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Canfield and Beloit West Branch squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

