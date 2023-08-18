Mogadore sent Mogadore Field home scoreless in a 34-0 decision in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Mogadore a 12-0 lead over Mogadore Field.

The Wildcats registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Mogadore thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Mogadore and Mogadore Field played in a 27-26 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.