Hubbard topped Youngstown East 10-6 in a tough tilt on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Youngstown East had a 6-3 edge on Hubbard at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Eagles put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hubbard and Youngstown East faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Hubbard High School.

