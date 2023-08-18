Eaton controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-7 win against Greenville in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Eaton a 14-0 lead over Greenville.

The Eagles fought to a 31-7 intermission margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Eaton steamrolled to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Eaton and Greenville squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Eaton High School.

