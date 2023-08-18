Piketon edged Goshen 28-22 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Goshen authored a promising start, taking a 15-6 advantage over Piketon at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors took a 15-14 lead over the Redstreaks heading to the intermission locker room.

Piketon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-15 lead over Goshen.

The Warriors closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Piketon and Goshen squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Piketon High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.