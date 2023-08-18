Dayton Carroll posted a narrow 21-12 win over Columbus South during this Ohio football game.

Dayton Carroll drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Columbus South after the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Patriots and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

