Granville handed Columbus Marion-Franklin a tough 27-8 loss in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Red Devils took an 8-6 lead over the Blue Aces heading to the intermission locker room.

Granville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-8 lead over Columbus Marion-Franklin.

There was no room for doubt as the Blue Aces added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

