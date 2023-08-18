Lorain Clearview handled Toledo Scott 36-8 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The Clippers opened a monstrous 26-8 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Clippers added to their advantage with a 10-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Lorain Clearview and Toledo Scott played in a 20-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

