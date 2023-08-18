Ontario posted a narrow 17-14 win over Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ontario and Lexington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

