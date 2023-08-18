Troy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Dunbar 53-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Troy drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Dayton Dunbar after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 24-6 intermission margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Troy charged to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Wolverines 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Troy and Dayton Dunbar played in a 56-24 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

