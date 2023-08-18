Lima grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 36-31 win against Piqua in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Lima a 12-0 lead over Piqua.

The Indians showed their spirit while rallying to within 18-17 at halftime.

Lima darted to a 24-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 14-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.