New Carlisle Tecumseh was shaken, but pushed past Fairborn for a 32-15 victory in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Fairborn authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh at the end of the first quarter.

The Arrows’ offense moved in front for a 15-7 lead over the Skyhawks at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Arrows, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-8 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Fairborn squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.