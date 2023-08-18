Gates Mills Gilmour left no doubt in recording a 35-6 win over Parma Heights Valley Forge in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Gates Mills Gilmour moved in front of Parma Heights Valley Forge 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Gates Mills Gilmour charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

