Painesville Riverside grabbed a 14-3 victory at the expense of Chardon NDCL during this Ohio football game.

Painesville Riverside jumped in front of Chardon NDCL 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Chardon NDCL stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 7-3.

The Beavers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 7-0 in the last stanza.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.