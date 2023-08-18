Ashtabula Lakeside topped Eastlake North 22-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Lakeside an 8-0 lead over Eastlake North.

An intermission tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ashtabula Lakeside and Eastlake North locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Dragons’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Eastlake North squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Eastlake North High School.

