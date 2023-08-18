Middletown handed Loveland a tough 31-16 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Middletown jumped in front of Loveland 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at intermission over the Middies.

Middletown broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-16 lead over Loveland.

There was no room for doubt as the Middies added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Middletown and Loveland squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Loveland High School.

