Lebanon trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 27-14 win over Springboro in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Lebanon as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers constructed a bold start that built a 14-9 gap on the Warriors heading into the locker room.

Lebanon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-14 lead over Springboro.

The Warriors’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

Last season, Springboro and Lebanon faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

