Columbus Briggs posted a narrow 31-29 win over Galloway Westland during this Ohio football game.

The Bruins fought to a 16-15 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Columbus Briggs moved to a 31-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Galloway Westland and Columbus Briggs squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Galloway Westland High School.

