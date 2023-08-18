Westerville North eventually took victory away from Westerville Central 21-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Westerville North a 7-0 lead over Westerville Central.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Warhawks made it 7-6.

Westerville North darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warhawks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Westerville Central and Westerville North played in a 23-20 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

