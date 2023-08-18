Upper Arlington controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-6 win against Reynoldsburg during this Ohio football game.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Golden Bears registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Upper Arlington jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Golden Bears outscored the Raiders 7-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Reynoldsburg squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.