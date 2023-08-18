Canal Winchester sent Groveport Madison home scoreless in a 17-0 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The Indians opened a lopsided 17-0 gap over the Cruisers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

